SoleFly’s Air Jordan 3 Collab Hit With Unexpected Setback

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 might not release as planned. Nike confirmed several pairs were stolen during transport to their Memphis facility.

This included both sneakers and their special packaging crates. SoleFly revealed the news first, and Nike followed up by saying they’re actively investigating the incident. Unfortunately, this could affect the sneaker’s original release timeline.

More updates are expected in the coming weeks. The situation adds unexpected buzz to what was already a highly anticipated collab. SoleFly and Jordan Brand have a strong history, blending lifestyle flair with Miami energy.

This Air Jordan 3 carries that same legacy, wrapped in orange, green, and cream tones. The design nods to Florida roots while sticking to classic Jordan DNA. Photos from the leaked pairs are already circulating online.

They give a closer look at the special packaging, custom tags, and bold color blocking. Even with the delay, this drop is still one to watch. The Air Jordan 3 continues to be a favorite canvas for storytelling, and SoleFly’s latest version proves why. More information on a revised launch date should surface soon.

SoleFly Air Jordan 3 Stolen

This Air Jordan 3 features a premium white tumbled leather upper with green suede overlays and bright orange suede around the heel. AFurther a cream midsole adds contrast, while the outsole mixes orange and green for balance.

Also you’ll find Nike Air branding on the heel, custom SoleFly hang tags, and extra laces in orange and green. The eyelets are color blocked, and the Jumpman logo lands stitched on the tongue.

The box comes in matching colors, with special artwork inside. It’s a clean yet loud design that reflects both South Florida style and Jordan Brand’s history.