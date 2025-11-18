The New A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 Is “Built For This”

BY Ben Atkinson 44 Views
a-ma-maniere-x-air-jordan-6-built-for-this-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 highlights premium materials, rich storytelling, and official images ahead of launch.

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 "Built For This" arrives with official images, and the collaboration already feels like another strong moment for James Whitner’s brand. The sneaker drops in a couple of days and continues A Ma Maniere’s run of elevated Jordan storytelling.

The Air Jordan 6 holds a special place in basketball history, tied to Michael Jordan’s first championship and the rise of the global Jumpman era. Pairing that legacy with A Ma Maniere’s refined vision gives the model a different kind of presence.

A Ma Maniere has earned its reputation with materials that look and feel premium. The label often focuses on community, resilience, and Black culture through its campaigns and release narratives.

The Jordan 6 fits that direction well, because the silhouette has always carried a confident, winning energy. "Built For This" suggests a mindset rather than a moment, and it lines up with how the brand approaches each project.

The Air Jordan 6 remains one of the most recognizable shapes in the franchise. It has visible Air cushioning, a sculpted look, and a championship story attached to every pair.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Built For This”
a-ma-maniere-x-air-jordan-6-built-for-this-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 "Built For This" features a smokey mauve upper with premium suede panels. The quilted interior adds comfort and a signature AMM touch.

Deep burgundy accents appear on the tongue, heel pull, and lace lock. The Nike Air logo returns on the heel with embroidered detailing. The midsole mixes cream and charcoal shades, while the outsole includes a glow tint in select sections.

Perforations, sculpted overlays, and visible Air cushioning keep the design grounded in Jordan 6 DNA. The pair brings a refined but tough feel to a championship silhouette.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Built For This” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Built For This” is going to be released on November 21st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

a-ma-maniere-x-air-jordan-6-built-for-this-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
a-ma-maniere-x-air-jordan-6-built-for-this-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

