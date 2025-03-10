Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Official Store List

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" blends basketball heritage with skate-ready modifications. This collaboration follows the success of the "Pine Green" edition, refining the Air Jordan 4 for skaters while keeping its signature style. The design maintains the model’s high-top structure but adapts materials for improved durability and board feel. Jordan Brand’s push into skate culture continues with this clean and wearable colorway. Michael Jordan first debuted the Air Jordan 4 in 1989. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it introduced mesh panels and visible Air cushioning, making it a standout on and off the court.

The SB iteration tweaks the formula, bringing gum rubber outsoles and subtle performance adjustments. The "Navy" colorway features a white leather upper with navy accents and suede overlays. The signature “Nike SB” branding replaces the traditional “Nike Air” on the heel, marking its skateboarding lineage. A gum outsole ensures grip and control, nodding to skateboarding’s functional needs. From the refined color blocking to the upgraded materials, this release is built for both collectors and skaters. Check out the detailed photos provided above to see the craftsmanship up close.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy"

Image via GOAT

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" features a white leather upper with light grey suede on the toe box. Navy accents appear on the eyelets, heel tab, and midsole. The heel branding swaps "Nike Air" for "Nike SB," emphasizing its skateboarding influence. A gum outsole ensures optimal board grip. The mix of premium materials and a reworked shape enhances durability while maintaining the Jordan 4's classic aesthetic.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" will be released in on March 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Here is the store list:

APB

Atlas

Concepts

Extra Butter

Working Class

DLX

Skate Park of Tampa

Blue Tile

Humidity Skate Shop

Labor

Premier Skate

Southside Skatepark

Geometric

Pawnshop Skate Co.

Stratosphere Skateboards

Home

Icon Boardshop

Comfort

Westside

Brooklyn Projects

Family Sports

Evolve

