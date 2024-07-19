Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” Receives Retailer Photos

This is the best look we've had at this pair.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” will be released on November 23rd, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers sport a gray, grooved rubber sole with a crisp white midsole. The iconic elephant print graces the toebox and heel, a signature touch of the Air Jordan 3. Crafted from black leather, the upper features perforations near the laces for added breathability. Red Jordan branding on the tongue and heel ties the design together. Returning with true OG '88 specs, including original packaging, these shoes will be a general release.

What truly sets this release apart is its dedication to authenticity. The 2024 version captures the essence of the original '88 design, including the nostalgic "Nike Air" branding on the heel . This isn't just a reissue; it's a celebration of a sneaker that’s left an indelible mark on sneaker culture. As November approaches, anticipation is building for the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement." This release promises to be more than just a drop—it’s a tribute to a classic that continues to influence and inspire.

