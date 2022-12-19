Luka Doncic has delivered his first-ever signature shoe this year, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Doncic certainly deserved his own shoe considering he is a future MVP. Hopefully, he can even win a title one day, although if he continues to get no help, then it is unlikely.

That being said, the Jordan Luka 1 has proven to be quite popular so far. Jumpman has given this shoe quite a few colorways, and fans have largely been enjoying them. Now, with Chinese New Year on the horizon, it seems like the “Year of the Rabbit” look is coming to the Jordan Luka 1.

Image via Nike

Jordan Luka 1 “Year Of The Rabbit”

If you have been following this website, you would know that the “Year of the Rabbit” is gaining steam. Every day, it feels like a new silhouette is being added to this collection. Overall, it is a cool aesthetic, and fans are certainly in for a whole bunch of unique options.

Firstly, this shoe begins with your typical white upper. The color appears mostly on the tongue as well as the back heel. This is wear we find some dark khaki green. Additionally, red and gold highlights are placed throughout. Consequently, these tones give the shoe that rich Chinese New Year aesthetic.

Year of the Rabbit – Image via Nike

All-in-all, this is yet another extremely solid Jordan Brand shoe. Luka Doncic’s signature line is picking up steam, and this latest colorway shows that Jumpman is fully embracing the line. Hopefully, Luka’s shoes continue to get better and better.

Release Details

For now, this shoe does not have a release date, however, it is set to drop in January for a price of $130 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, down in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Jordan Luka 1 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

