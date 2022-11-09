Luka Doncic is setting the world on fire right now with his Jordan Luka 1 signature shoe. This is a silhouette that fans had been waiting for ever since his rookie season. It was obvious that he would get himself a signature shoe, and now, he finally has one.

It’s perfect timing as Doncic is currently in the midst of what could be an MVP-winning campaign with the Dallas Mavericks. At this time, Doncic has very little help and it remains to be seen if he will get some. Either way, you can’t help but admire his efforts.

Jordan Luka 1 – Image via Nike

Jordan Luka 1 “Team Blue”

Circling back to the Jordan Luka 1, the shoe is in the midst of getting some brand-new colorways. Among these initial offerings is the “Team Colors” pack. We reported on the “Fire Red” model yesterday, and now, we have the “Team Blue” version on the horizon.

In the official images throughout this article, you can see a simple yet effective colorway. The upper is covered in white mesh, although the white extends to the midsole and the tongue. Additionally, there are some blue highlights throughout the back heel, midsole, and the tongue as well.

Image via Nike

Overall, this is a dope colorway that will certainly look good with a Dallas Mavericks jersey. The Jordan Luka 1 has been helping Doncic play well on the court, and perhaps it can do the same for you. No matter what, it’s always nice to see new sneaker models on the market. Luka is a star, and he absolutely deserves this.

Release Details

Currently, this shoe does not have a release date, although that should change fairly soon. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Team Blue – Image via Nike

Luka Doncic – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]