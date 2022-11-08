Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.

Doncic signed with Jordan Brand at the beginning of his career, and there was no guarantee that he would get his own signature. In the end, however, he got one, and fans have been interested in this first effort. After all, there is an immensely talented player behind it.

Image via Nike

Jordan Luka 1 “Fire Red”

With the silhouette making its way to stores, Jumpman has been coming through with a plethora of new colorways. A variety of color schemes is the perfect way to market this shoe, and the brand knows it. Thankfully, we have a few team color models on the horizon, including this “Fire Red” entry.

In the official images below, you can see that the shoe is mostly engulfed by white mesh. This serves as the base of the shoe. Additionally, red is placed on the tongue, heel tab, back heel, and even the midsole. It helps add some gorgeous pops of color, that will make people turn their heads.

Jordan Luka 1 – Image via Nike

Basketball shoes aren’t meant to be extremely stylish, but the Jordan Luka 1 does a good job of bridging the gap. On top of that, it is a sleek sneaker that will look good in street clothes. Overall, however, we expect most people to lace these up on the court.

Release Details

For now, this shoe does not yet have a release date, although you can stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sneaker world. As always, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.

Luka Doncic – Image via Nike

Fire Red – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]