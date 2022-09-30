Luka Doncic is going into this season as a favorite to win the MVP trophy. His Dallas Mavericks are ready to take another leap, and fans can’t wait to see what he does. In the midst of this, he will also be wearing his first signature shoe, the Jordan Luka 1, which is already being fitted with some dope colorways.

One of the latest options to be teased online is this “Racer Blue” model down below. As you can see, this shoe is covered in a gorgeous blue. From there, a lighter blue is found on the midsole, while green and pink highlights are placed throughout. It is a very nice look that will certainly flash out on the court. Once again, Jordan Brand has knocked it out of the park.

If you are looking to cop these, you will be able to do so as of October 11th for a price that has yet to be determined. As always, stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike