Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.

The “Bred” aesthetic is one that has made its way to countless sneakers. Simply put, the name is a synthesis between black and red. This latest Jordan Luka 1 fits the “Bred” description perfectly as we are met with black upper and red highlights on the midsole, tongue, and outsole. It is a classic color scheme that Luka will wear with pride this season.

If you are a fan of this shoe, you will be able to cop it on Friday, October 25th for a price of $110 USD. The Jordan Luka 1 is shaping up to be a popular shoe this year, so be sure you try it out at some point. Let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

