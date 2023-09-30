Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Sanddrift/Cave Purple” Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 is generating excitement with its upcoming "Sanddrift/Cave Purple" colorway. This special edition combines style and comfort, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. The "Sanddrift/Cave Purple" color scheme blends earthy tones with vibrant accents for a fresh look. With its iconic silhouette and Zoom Air cushioning, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 delivers both classic aesthetics and modern performance. A padded collar and cushioned insole ensure exceptional comfort, whether you're on or off the court.

The rubber outsole offers excellent traction, providing stability with every step. Sneakerheads and Jordan Brand fans are eagerly awaiting this release, as it offers a unique twist on a beloved classic. Whether you're a basketball fanatic, a fashion-forward sneaker collector, or simply in search of standout footwear, the sneaker in a "Sanddrift/Cave Purple" promises to make a bold statement. Get ready to step up your sneaker game with this eye-catching pair. Regenerate

"Sanddrift/Cave Purple" Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

The sneakers have a sanddrift rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. A slightly darker sanddrift suede constructs the uppers, with slightly lighter sanddrift suede overlays. A black red Nike Swoosh is on the sides, and sanddrift laces complete the design. The Wings logo is above the Swoosh outlined in cave purple. Vibrant Nike branding is located on the tongues, adding more cave purple to the color palette. Note that this release is a WMNS exclusive, meaning only women's sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Sanddrift/Cave Purple” will be released at some point during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

