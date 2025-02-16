The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Releases Early

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" made an early debut at Jordan Fam Fest during All-Star Weekend in Alameda, giving fans a first look ahead of its official release. Pairs will drop early at San Francisco's DLX Skateshop today, February 16th, followed by a March 18th public release. New in-hand images showcase the sneaker’s clean white leather upper, accented with bold navy blue details, offering a fresh take on the classic silhouette. Blending basketball heritage with skate-ready functionality, this sneaker is built for both collectors and skaters. Whether on the streets or at the skatepark, the "Navy" colorway delivers a sleek yet durable look.

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 combines Air Jordan’s signature cushioning with Nike SB’s enhanced durability, making it ideal for everyday wear. The reinforced materials ensure longevity, while the redesigned sole improves grip and board feel. This collaboration honors both brands' legacies while adding a modern twist. With official images coming soon and the release date confirmed, anticipation is at an all-time high. Expect this drop to be one of the most sought-after releases of 2025. Mark your calendars for March 18th, because these won’t sit on shelves for long.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy”

Image via generallocation (eBay)

The sneakers feature a gum rubber outsole combined with a white midsole, delivering a classic yet modern look. A visible Air unit under the heel enhances cushioning for all-day comfort. The upper is crafted from smooth white leather, with additional white overlays that create a clean, seamless design. Deep navy accents appear on the lace holders, while navy branding on the tongue and heel adds a bold contrast. These thoughtful details elevate the sneaker, making it a standout piece in this highly anticipated collaboration.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” will be released on March 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

