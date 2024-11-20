The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red "Black Tongue" Honors Its Iconic Past

This pair is rumored for next summer.

The Air Jordan 5 is making a much-anticipated return in the Fire Red "Black Tongue" colorway, with an expected release date now set. This iteration features a crisp white leather upper, delivering a timeless and versatile look. Bold black and red details enhance the design, with the standout black tongue providing a striking contrast to the clean white base. Inspired by the original Fire Red colorway, this version pays homage to its roots while offering a fresh twist. The combination of white leather, black accents, and vibrant red highlights creates a visually stunning sneaker that captures attention.

Renowned for its comfort and performance, the Air Jordan 5 remains a staple among sneaker enthusiasts. This model includes the signature Air cushioning for responsive support, ensuring a smooth fit for everyday wear or on-court action. Classic elements like the iconic mesh side panels and reflective tongue stay true to the design’s heritage. With anticipation growing for the Fire Red "Black Tongue" release, fans are already buzzing about its potential impact. This latest drop reinforces the Air Jordan 5's legacy, blending nostalgic elements with modern updates to captivate sneakerheads once again.

"Black Tongue" Fire Red Air Jordan 5

The sneakers include a semi-transparent rubber outsole paired with a red midsole featuring black fighter jet-inspired accents. The uppers are made from white leather and complemented by coordinating overlays. Clear mesh panels decorate the sides, accompanied by white laces. Red highlights appear on the Jordan logo on the tongues, while black branding is visible on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” will be released on July 26th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. This release combines timeless design with bold new details, making it a standout for 2025. The anticipation around this iconic colorway continues to grow as fans gear up for its return.