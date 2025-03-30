The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" Is A Throwback Done Right

BY Ben Atkinson
Image via @commonhype
New photos of the Air Jordan 1 High OG UNC Reimagined reveal vintage details and classic packaging fans will want to see.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” is back in the spotlight with new images that show off its vintage design and packaging. This updated take on Michael Jordan’s alma mater colorway brings a fresh energy to a legendary silhouette. It pairs modern sneaker culture with timeless basketball history. First released in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 quickly became a cultural icon. From hardwood dominance to streetwear staple, its impact spans generations. The “UNC” colorway, originally inspired by Jordan’s days at the University of North Carolina, remains one of the most beloved in the series. This new “Reimagined” edition nods to the past while embracing today’s trend for aged aesthetics.

The photos highlight subtle changes, like cracked leather on the upper and a pre-yellowed midsole for a worn-in look. What really stands out is the packaging. Jordan Brand leans fully into nostalgia, pairing the kicks with an orange Nike box, paper wrapping, and even extra laces to match. Everything about the presentation feels purposeful, like a curated throwback to the '80s. From its classic color combo to the intentional vintage touches, the “UNC Reimagined” makes a strong statement. The newly surfaced photos give a deeper look into how Jordan Brand is honoring its legacy while keeping things fresh for today’s sneakerheads.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” features white cracked leather uppers with University Blue overlays. Aged cream midsoles give the pair a vintage vibe. The laces come in both white and blue. Nike Air branding appears on the tongues. Additional packaging details include a classic orange Nike box, throwback wrapping paper, and old-school vibe from start to finish.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” will be released on May 10th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” colorway brings together iconic UNC tones with a retro finish that nods to sneaker history.

