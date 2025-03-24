On-Foot Photos Emerge Of The Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red Black Tongue"

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red Black Tongue is back and looking better than ever. This colorway revives a classic design but flips one key detail: the tongue. Instead of the usual silver, this version features a bold black tongue that changes the whole vibe. The change may be subtle, but for longtime fans, it’s a big deal. First released in 1990, the Air Jordan 5 was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. Inspired by WWII fighter jets, the model stood out for its aggressive midsole, reflective tongue, and visible Air unit. Michael Jordan wore them during a season where he dominated the league, averaging over 30 points per game. The 5s were more than sneakers: they were a statement.

Now, Jordan Brand brings that energy back with a small but striking update. The new version keeps the white leather upper and fire red accents. But the black tongue adds contrast and gives the shoe a modern edge. It still honors the original while standing on its own. On-foot photos of the Air Jordan 5 Fire Red Black Tongue show off the updated color blocking and clean execution. You can see how the black tongue changes the entire silhouette. These detailed shots give a clear look at what to expect when the pair finally drops.

Read More: The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Is Finally Coming Back

This Air Jordan 5 features a crisp white leather upper with fire red and black details throughout. A black tongue replaces the usual silver, adding contrast. Red outlines the sock liner and shark tooth midsole. The icy outsole features a Jumpman underfoot, while the number 23 is stitched in red on the heel. Classic Nike Air branding finishes the look.