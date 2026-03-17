Top Dawg Entertainment Announces Its Newest Artist

BY Cole Blake
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Trap Dickey
Photo Credit: Allen Berezovsky
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Trap Dickey previously appeared at the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive in Los Angeles in December.

Trap Dickey has signed with Top Dawg Entertainment, the record label announced exclusively to Variety on Tuesday. In doing so, he is joining a roster that includes SZA, ScHoolboy Q, and Doechii, among other artists. Kendrick Lamar famously spent the majority of his career there as well.

Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, founder and CEO of Top Dawg Entertainment, said to the outlet: “Trap Dickey has a real story that comes straight from his life. That kind of authenticity is exactly what we look for at TDE. We’re excited to welcome him to our roster.”

Trap Dickey used a basketball comparison to describe the move. “Being signed to TDE feels like joining the Golden State Warriors or the Lakers,” he said. “I’m looking forward to a winning season with TDE.”

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Delivers Adorable Birthday Message To TDE Member's Son

Who Is Trap Dickey?
12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Trap Dickey performs at the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment)

Trap Dickey hails from Hartsville, South Carolina, and earned his mainstream breakthrough with the release of “Blue Devils" in 2023. He teamed up with DaBaby for a remix of the song. He's since collaborated with Boosie Badazz and BigXthaPlug. He also made an appearance at the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive in Los Angeles in December. He previously discussed his relationship with TDE during an interview with Bootleg Kev. “You on TDE would be crazy,” Kev said during the interview, to which Dickey responded, “Trap Dickey, TDE, that’d be really nice.” Last year, he appeared on Kai Cenat's “Mafiathon 3” livestream series and performed his own “On The Radar” freestyle.

Fans on social media appear to be loving the signing. "I’ve been slapping Trap Dickey for the past 2 years and he’s coming to the home label? Magic right here," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Trap Dickey been working for a long time. Hope he continues to win."

Read More: TDE's Punch Weighs In On Jack Harlow's "Got Blacker" Debate

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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