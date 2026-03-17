Top Dawg Entertainment Announces Its Newest Artist

Trap Dickey has signed with Top Dawg Entertainment, the record label announced exclusively to Variety on Tuesday. In doing so, he is joining a roster that includes SZA, ScHoolboy Q, and Doechii, among other artists. Kendrick Lamar famously spent the majority of his career there as well.

Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, founder and CEO of Top Dawg Entertainment, said to the outlet: “Trap Dickey has a real story that comes straight from his life. That kind of authenticity is exactly what we look for at TDE. We’re excited to welcome him to our roster.”

Trap Dickey used a basketball comparison to describe the move. “Being signed to TDE feels like joining the Golden State Warriors or the Lakers,” he said. “I’m looking forward to a winning season with TDE.”

Who Is Trap Dickey?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Trap Dickey performs at the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment)

Trap Dickey hails from Hartsville, South Carolina, and earned his mainstream breakthrough with the release of “Blue Devils" in 2023. He teamed up with DaBaby for a remix of the song. He's since collaborated with Boosie Badazz and BigXthaPlug. He also made an appearance at the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive in Los Angeles in December. He previously discussed his relationship with TDE during an interview with Bootleg Kev. “You on TDE would be crazy,” Kev said during the interview, to which Dickey responded, “Trap Dickey, TDE, that’d be really nice.” Last year, he appeared on Kai Cenat's “Mafiathon 3” livestream series and performed his own “On The Radar” freestyle.