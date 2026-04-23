Tell Me Why - Song by Trap Dickey

Trap Dickey is the newest addition to the TDE imprint, and he continues to elevate his craft with songs like "Tell Me Why."

When Trap Dickey was signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, it became clear that he was a talent to watch. TDE has one of the most talented rosters in all of music. If they give you a co-sign, it is because you are doing something right. That trend certainly rings true with Trap Dickey, who has been introducing himself with some solid singles. His latest is called "Tell Me Why," and it even comes with a music video. Overall, Trap Dickey is an artist with lots of personality and the flows to match. He also has a good ear for beats, which certainly helps. Ultimately, we are excited to see where Trap Dickey goes from here.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!