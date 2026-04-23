Tell Me Why - Song by Trap Dickey

When Trap Dickey was signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, it became clear that he was a talent to watch. TDE has one of the most talented rosters in all of music. If they give you a co-sign, it is because you are doing something right. That trend certainly rings true with Trap Dickey, who has been introducing himself with some solid singles. His latest is called "Tell Me Why," and it even comes with a music video. Overall, Trap Dickey is an artist with lots of personality and the flows to match. He also has a good ear for beats, which certainly helps. Ultimately, we are excited to see where Trap Dickey goes from here.
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A