The Ville - Album by Trap Dickey

South Carolina artist Trap Dickey is looking to make a good impression right now. Overall, the artist is the latest signee to TDE, and with that comes big expectations. However, with his new project, The Ville, Trap Dickey is able to meet the moment in a big way. His flows, cadences, and personality help carry each song forward. The solid beat selection certainly helps the artist carve out a nice lane for himself. On this new mixtape, we even get some features from the likes of Key Glock, K Camp, DaBaby, BigXthaPlug, and more. Ultimately, Trap Dickey is an artist you should be listening to.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for The Ville
- Sonny
- Slidin
- Jacker
- Don’t Trip
- Tell Me Why
- Down South [feat. Key Glock]
- Keep Going [feat. K CAMP]
- No Love [feat. BigXThaPlug]
- Blue Devils [feat. DaBaby]
- LA Nights
- Gettin Money [feat. OJ Da Juiceman]
- Morning
- Glory [feat. YTB Fatt]
- Day Shift
- New Philly