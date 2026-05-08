The Ville - Album by Trap Dickey

TDE signee Trap Dickey has come through with his new mixtape, "The Ville," and it showcases why he is an artist to watch.

South Carolina artist Trap Dickey is looking to make a good impression right now. Overall, the artist is the latest signee to TDE , and with that comes big expectations. However, with his new project, The Ville, Trap Dickey is able to meet the moment in a big way. His flows, cadences, and personality help carry each song forward. The solid beat selection certainly helps the artist carve out a nice lane for himself. On this new mixtape, we even get some features from the likes of Key Glock, K Camp , DaBaby , BigXthaPlug, and more. Ultimately, Trap Dickey is an artist you should be listening to.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!