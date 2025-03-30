OJ Da Juiceman Pulls Up With A Sequel Album In A "Cyber Truck"

OJ Da Juiceman has made a commanding return with OJ Da Juiceman: Part 2, which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard charts. The album reaffirms his presence in hip-hop, earning praise from fans and critics alike. A long-awaited sequel to Part 1, released over a decade ago, the project cements his influence in the genre. Featuring collaborations with Trap Dickey, Mac Boney, and Duke Deuce, the album showcases OJ’s signature flow, sharp lyricism, and undeniable energy. Every track embodies his unfiltered charisma, blending hard-hitting beats with infectious hooks. The project bridges his early trap roots with an evolved sound, making it essential listening for both longtime supporters and new audiences.

After a hiatus, OJ returned to the studio with renewed focus, determined to create a record that resonated. The result is a collection of tracks that stay true to his raw, 808 sound while reflecting his growth as an artist. His ability to adapt while maintaining authenticity sets him apart in an ever-changing rap landscape. Adding to the momentum, OJ dropped the music video for "Cyber Truck," featuring Trap Dickey. Directed by ChinxTV, the visuals take viewers on a high-energy ride through Atlanta in a futuristic cyber truck. The video’s sleek cinematography and rapid-fire edits complement the track’s hypnotic beat and catchy hook. OJ and Trap Dickey’s chemistry electrifies the screen, amplifying the song’s impact.

"Cyber Truck" has gained traction across streaming platforms, further fueling the buzz around OJ Da Juiceman: Part 2. Fans can watch the video on his official YouTube channel and stream the album on all major platforms. With a strong return and undeniable momentum, OJ proves his legacy in rap is far from finished.

"Cyber Truck" - OJ Da Juiceman Ft. Trap Dickey

Official Tracklist:

1. Bag Getta

2. 2 Solid

3. Cyber Truck (feat. Trap Dickey)

4. Twin Glocks

5. ChopSticks (feat. Duke Deuce)

6. Use My Wrist

7. Street Shit Daily

8. 1, 2

9. Gettin Money

10. I Know

11. All White