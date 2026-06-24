XXL Officially Unveils Their 2026 Freshman List

Every single year, XXL comes out with its Freshman List. Since the inception of the list, the inclusions and exclusions have always been heavily debated. Those who aren't tapped into the underground are oftentimes left confused by the list. Furthermore, the reduction in cyphers and overall lack of lyrical rappers has led to some increased scrutiny.
That will certainly be the case again this year, as XXL has just unveiled the 2026 version of its Freshman List. If you are in the know, then the vast majority of the names here should be familiar. On the underground hyperpop side, you have artists like Slayr. Meanwhile, viral sensations like Skrilla are here as well.
Fans will also recognize names like Trim, YKNIECE, Belly Gang Kushington, Hurricane Wisdom, Chris Patrick, and Babyfxce E. A couple of artists with Kendrick Lamar and TDE co-signs, like La Reezy and Trap Dickey, were able to make the list as well. Sosocamo deservingly made the list, as did Miles Minnick, voted in 10th spot.
XXL Freshman List Announced
This year's list:
- YKNIECE
- Slayr
- Sosocamo
- Belly Gang Kushington
- Trim
- Miles Minnick
- Skrilla
- Hurricane Wisdom
- La Reezy
- Trap Dickey
- Chris Patrick
- Babyfxce E
Over the coming days and weeks, XXL will likely release any of the freestyles and cyphers that they decide to do. Given the music some of these artists make, we imagine some of them will be skipping the freestyle process.
Regardless, there is no denying that this list is indicative of the current hip-hop landscape. There are various movements recognized here, and even if you don't know these artists, that's what the list is there for. To introduce fans to new music and artists who deserve your ear.