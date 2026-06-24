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2026 XXL Freshman List
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XXL Officially Unveils Their 2026 Freshman List
Iconic hip-hop magazine XXL has officially revealed its Freshman List for 2026, and it includes some massive up-and-comers.
By
Alexander Cole
June 24, 2026