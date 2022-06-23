freshman list
Babyface Ray Delivers Dope Bars & A Steady Flow In XXL Freshman Freestyle
Babyface Ray continues to put on for Detroit.
Alexander Cole
Jun 24, 2022
SoFaygo Displays His Melodic Prowess During XXL Freshman Freestyle
SoFaygo continues to make an impression.
Alexander Cole
Jun 23, 2022
