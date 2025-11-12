Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released emails from Jeffrey Epstein, in which he alleged that Donald Trump was aware of his abuse of underage girls. In one of the emails, Epstein wrote that Trump “knew about the girls." In another, the disgraced financier alleged that one of the victims, whose name is redacted, had “spent hours at my house” with the president. The emails are among 23,000 documents Epstein’s estate has shared with the committee.

In more emails, Epstein planned how to handle Trump becoming a national political figure. Epstein sent one of the emails to Ghislaine Maxwell, while two more were to Michael Wolff. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted for her involvement in Epstein's sex trafficking scheme.

Writing back and forth with Wolf in 2015, Epstein noted that he heard CNN might ask Trump about their relationship during the 5th Republican primary debate. “If we were able to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?” he asked. Wolf replied: “If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt.” CNN didn't end up asking Trump about his relationship with Epstein during the event, according to PBS.

Did Donald Trump Know Jeffrey Epstein?

Trump has repeatedly denied having any involvement in or knowledge of Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation. Police have also not accused him of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or Maxwell. The White House has yet to comment on the House Oversight Committee sharing the emails from Jeffrey Epstein.