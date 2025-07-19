Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track against Drake has been casually and tangentially used against United States President Donald Trump before, but rarely by any actual politicians. However, a new tweet from the Democratic Party changed that dynamic amid Trump's Jeffrey Epstein files controversy.

For those unaware, the New York businessman and politician is catching heat for failing to deliver his campaign promise of declassifying the Epstein files. This refers to an alleged client list for the financier and child sex trafficker, and many powerful people on both sides of the political aisle are allegedly implicated, if the conspiracy theories are true.

Furthermore, the Dems controversially tweeted a picture of the White House with the same sex offender symbols as the "Not Like Us" cover art. This implies the accusation that the alleged files implicate the current administration. Still, many folks also hold the same tinfoil hat for Democratic leadership.

If you somehow didn't know, that cover art during the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef implied the allegation that the Toronto superstar is around sex offenders and predators. That's where a big critique against this Democratic tweet surfaced.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

After this post emerged, hip-hop fans immediately brought up Drake's lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." The defamation case accuses UMG of attacking Drizzy's character via their distribution, publishing, and promotion of the track. K.Dot himself is not a defendant.

As such, many OVO supporters think this tweet from the Democratic Party only strengthens the case against the industry giant. But nothing has emerged at press time to suggest it will actually be relevant. We will have to see if the 6ix God's legal team decides to incorporate this into their arguments.

Beyond that, many social media users didn't take this as deeply. They simply found it funny, striking, corny, or confusing.