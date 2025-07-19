Democratic Party References "Not Like Us" To Blast Donald Trump's Jeffery Epstein Controversy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 559 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Democratic Party Not Like Us Trump Epstein Hip Hop News
Kendrick Lamar performs Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin. © Briana Sanchez / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Many fans have speculated that this will help Drake's defamation case against UMG for releasing the Kendrick Lamar diss track.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track against Drake has been casually and tangentially used against United States President Donald Trump before, but rarely by any actual politicians. However, a new tweet from the Democratic Party changed that dynamic amid Trump's Jeffrey Epstein files controversy.

For those unaware, the New York businessman and politician is catching heat for failing to deliver his campaign promise of declassifying the Epstein files. This refers to an alleged client list for the financier and child sex trafficker, and many powerful people on both sides of the political aisle are allegedly implicated, if the conspiracy theories are true.

Furthermore, the Dems controversially tweeted a picture of the White House with the same sex offender symbols as the "Not Like Us" cover art. This implies the accusation that the alleged files implicate the current administration. Still, many folks also hold the same tinfoil hat for Democratic leadership.

If you somehow didn't know, that cover art during the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef implied the allegation that the Toronto superstar is around sex offenders and predators. That's where a big critique against this Democratic tweet surfaced.

Read More: Akademiks Vs. TDE Punch: Breaking Down The Feud

Drake UMG Lawsuit

After this post emerged, hip-hop fans immediately brought up Drake's lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." The defamation case accuses UMG of attacking Drizzy's character via their distribution, publishing, and promotion of the track. K.Dot himself is not a defendant.

As such, many OVO supporters think this tweet from the Democratic Party only strengthens the case against the industry giant. But nothing has emerged at press time to suggest it will actually be relevant. We will have to see if the 6ix God's legal team decides to incorporate this into their arguments.

Beyond that, many social media users didn't take this as deeply. They simply found it funny, striking, corny, or confusing.

Nevertheless, this added fire to multiple controversies right now, no matter what media perspective you look at it from. As the UMG case develops, we will see what consequences are in store for both parties. Meanwhile, both the Democrats and the Republicans will likely continue to mix pop culture and politics for their benefit.

Read More: Clipse Diss Travis Scott Again On National TV: “Who Is It?”

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.0K
TDE Punch Drake Hip Hop News Music TDE's Punch Reveals His Real Feelings About Drake 5.1K
DJ Akademiks Drake Defamation Lawsuit UMG Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Breaks Down Drake's Amended Defamation Lawsuit Against UMG 1009
drake lawsuit against umg Music Drake's Federal Lawsuit Against UMG: The Biggest Takeaways 3.3K
Comments 1