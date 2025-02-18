Kendrick Lamar and his Grand National Tour co-headliner, SZA, reached the top of the Apple Music charts in the U.S., dethroning Drake with their collaboration, "Luther." The Toronto rapper had taken the spot for several days with his $ome $exy $ongs 4 U track, "Gimme a Hug."

Lamar included "Luther" on his 2024 album, GNX, which dropped back in November. It originally peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100. It's received a resurgence, however, following Lamar and SZA's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, earlier this month. Drake, on the other hand, dropped $ome $exy $ongs 4 U on Friday after months of anticipation from fans who were stoked to see him collaborate with PartyNextDoor on a full-length project. Despite falling from the top spot, "Gimme a Hug" and the rest of the album broke an Apple Music record for the most first-day streams for an R&B/Soul project in the history of the platform.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will be kicking off the Grand National Tour in in Minneapolis on April 19 before performing a total of 39 shows across North America and Europe. The tour will conclude in Stockholm on August 9. Before then, Lamar will be making an appearance in Drake's hometown of Toronto in June. He may have an unexpected guest in attendance after Top5 cryptically hinted at buying tickets to the show. The Drake affiliate has warned Lamar against coming to Toronto on several occasions, even seemingly threatening him with retaliation.