Andre 3000 is one of the most legendary rappers in the history of hip-hop and there is no doubt that he is beloved. Although he has never given us a true solo album in the world of rap, fans have remained hopeful.
In 2023, he gave us New Blue Sun, an instrumental album that showcased the artist's talents on the flute. Today, Andre 3000 is at the Met Gala and he is celebrating with another instrumental album. This time, the legend is on the piano.
Appropriately, this new album is actually called 7 Piano Sketches. There are no lyrics to be found here. Instead, you get seven piano instrumentals with some pretty humorous and specific titles.
“The original title for it was ‘The Best Worst Rap Album In History’ and here is an excerpt from the original liner notes:
‘It’s jokingly the worst rap album in history because there are no lyrics on it at all. It’s the best because it’s the free-est emotionally and best I’ve felt personally. It’s the best because it’s like a palette cleanser for me.’”
While some fans may be heartbroken that this is not a rap album, you should still give it a listen. This is especially true if you play or love the piano. We just love seeing Andre 3000 be creative.
Andre 3000 - 7 Piano Sketches
Tracklist:
- bluffing in the snow
- and then one day you’ll …
- when you’re a ant and you wake up in an awesome mood, about to drive your son to school, only to discover that you left the lights on in the car last night so your battery is drained
- hotel lobby pianos
- blueberry mansions
- off rhythm laughter
- i spend all day waiting for the night