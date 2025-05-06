Andre 3000 is a musical genius and after dropping "New Blue Sun," he is back with more instrumentals in "7 Piano Sketches"

While some fans may be heartbroken that this is not a rap album, you should still give it a listen. This is especially true if you play or love the piano. We just love seeing Andre 3000 be creative.

In 2023, he gave us New Blue Sun, an instrumental album that showcased the artist's talents on the flute. Today, Andre 3000 is at the Met Gala and he is celebrating with another instrumental album. This time, the legend is on the piano.

Andre 3000 is one of the most legendary rappers in the history of hip-hop and there is no doubt that he is beloved. Although he has never given us a true solo album in the world of rap, fans have remained hopeful.

