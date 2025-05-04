Andre 3000 Prompts New Album Buzz By Asking Fans To Help Find His Notebook

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 544 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Andre 3000 New Album Find Notebook Hip Hop News
December 18, 2012; Washington, D.C., USA; Recording artist Andre 3000 watches the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Andre 3000 has addressed rumors of a hip-hop solo album time and time again, and not even the quality of "New Blue Sun" can suppress them.

Outkast recently received a massive honor as new members of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but what about Andre 3000? His private nature and elusive presence in the music industry has many fans wondering if he'll attend the induction ceremony amid other, more curious missions.

Per UPROXX, on the Atlanta legend's Instagram page, he uploaded a Story post caught by @TeddyPercins on Twitter. It's a series of posters asking fans for help with finding one of his missing notebooks. The notebook itself is, according to André 3000, a blue two-tone hardcover last seen in Amsterdam with sketches and notes in it.

Of course, this got a whole lot of fans excited for the mythical André 3000 solo hip-hop album. Does this notebook search mean there are rhymes within he needs to get back or is this all just speculative misinterpretation on behalf of fans? Sadly, it's probably the latter.

Still, who knows what this all means? Many fans out there know the will to make something great is definitely there, but it's just a question of the right inspiration at the perfect time.

Read More: JID Fans Pray For Andre 3000 Collab After Rappers Link Up In Paris

Andre 3000 Solo Album

"I’ve heard some rappers reply to what I’ve said about age, and I have to ask, ‘What are you rapping about?'" André 3000 expressed regarding these solo album demands. "Some are the best braggadocious rappers in the world, and we love them for that — but it’s so much easier to do that for the rest of your life. I don’t necessarily rap like that. Our formulas are different. [An unspecified rapper] doesn’t know what it takes for me to do what I do. I don’t know what it takes for him to say the same thing over and over again and still keep it creative. But I love him for doing it."

Sadly, André 3000 also quelled Outkast reunion theories, so those fans looking for the old 3 Stacks might be frustrated for a while longer. But then again, these are all just artistic decisions from someone who really cares about artistry. So while we might salivate for new verses, we just hopes he finds his notebook.

Read More: Andre 3000 Thanks Drake For Leaking Kanye West's "Life Of The Party"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
andre 3000 career Music Beyond OutKast: Andre 3000's Successful Solo Ventures And Collaborations 1077
Øyafestivalen 2024 Music Andre 3000 Addresses Backlash To His Controversial Comments On Aging In Hip-Hop 1.8K
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 2 Music André 3000 Essential Songs 526
andre 3000 new blue sun Music André 3000's Upcoming "New Blue Sun" Album: What We Know 349