Outkast recently received a massive honor as new members of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but what about Andre 3000? His private nature and elusive presence in the music industry has many fans wondering if he'll attend the induction ceremony amid other, more curious missions.

Per UPROXX, on the Atlanta legend's Instagram page, he uploaded a Story post caught by @TeddyPercins on Twitter. It's a series of posters asking fans for help with finding one of his missing notebooks. The notebook itself is, according to André 3000, a blue two-tone hardcover last seen in Amsterdam with sketches and notes in it.

Of course, this got a whole lot of fans excited for the mythical André 3000 solo hip-hop album. Does this notebook search mean there are rhymes within he needs to get back or is this all just speculative misinterpretation on behalf of fans? Sadly, it's probably the latter.

Still, who knows what this all means? Many fans out there know the will to make something great is definitely there, but it's just a question of the right inspiration at the perfect time.

Read More: JID Fans Pray For Andre 3000 Collab After Rappers Link Up In Paris

Andre 3000 Solo Album

"I’ve heard some rappers reply to what I’ve said about age, and I have to ask, ‘What are you rapping about?'" André 3000 expressed regarding these solo album demands. "Some are the best braggadocious rappers in the world, and we love them for that — but it’s so much easier to do that for the rest of your life. I don’t necessarily rap like that. Our formulas are different. [An unspecified rapper] doesn’t know what it takes for me to do what I do. I don’t know what it takes for him to say the same thing over and over again and still keep it creative. But I love him for doing it."