Future Claims Alleged Text Message Leaks With A Former Flame Are False

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1460 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Future Text Message Leaks False Hip Hop News
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist Future attends game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The alleged text message exchange between Future and an ex girlfriend is over her supposed pictures with Trippie Redd.

Future is one of the more notorious rappers out there when it comes to his relationship drama, although some of these narratives might have blown out of proportion. He doesn't usually take to the Internet to clap back at allegedly false claims, but here we are.

Per VladTV, Pluto recently took to an Instagram comments section to clap back at a series of alleged leaked text messages between him and a former partner. The woman in question allegedly posted some pictures with Trippie Redd – who is facing his own case of salacious romantic gossip – and rubbed Fewtch the wrong way.

In the alleged text message exchange, Future chastises his ex girlfriend for not removing a tattoo that presumably represents their relationship. He allegedly called her a "good girl" who ghosts him when she's in Miami and naively thinks Trippie won't cheat on her like the Atlanta rapper allegedly did.

As for the alleged former flame in question, she clapped back at these notions. She said Hendrix stole a watch from her, reportedly went on Instagram Live to show her almost lasered-off tattoo, and also accused him of being a "narcissist" and always dating multiple women at once.

But the Dungeon Family alum called this entire exchange a fabricated one. "This a fake text btw.. [facepalm emoji] insane," he commented under an Instagram post covering the alleged text message conversation, as caught by Akademiks on Instagram.

Read More: Kanye West Finally Addresses Young Thug & Future Recreating His "Otis" Music Video

Future Dating History

For those unaware, Future has a pretty extensive dating history. He's been romantically linked to Ciara, Lori Harvey, Dess Dior, and more.

Most recently, the 41-year-old denied Gorgeous Doll dating rumors, who is an Instagram model who claimed they dated for about five years. In response, he maintained that he lives a private life, and asked fans not to take serious stock in any online narrative that isn't coming directly from him.

We will see if there are any other updates concerning this alleged text message exchange. It seems unlikely given the precedent we have to look at, but who knows? Maybe we will actually see Future have a public romance in 2025, or he will dodge speculation for the foreseeable future.

Read More: Future Pays Tribute To Young Scooter By Tweeting Out Iconic "Blow a Bag" Lyrics

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.6K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 72.6K
Image via HNHH Pop Culture 911 Call From Kevin Samuels's Death Reveals Friend's Desperate Attempt To Save Him 5.1K