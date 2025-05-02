Future is one of the more notorious rappers out there when it comes to his relationship drama, although some of these narratives might have blown out of proportion. He doesn't usually take to the Internet to clap back at allegedly false claims, but here we are.

Per VladTV, Pluto recently took to an Instagram comments section to clap back at a series of alleged leaked text messages between him and a former partner. The woman in question allegedly posted some pictures with Trippie Redd – who is facing his own case of salacious romantic gossip – and rubbed Fewtch the wrong way.

In the alleged text message exchange, Future chastises his ex girlfriend for not removing a tattoo that presumably represents their relationship. He allegedly called her a "good girl" who ghosts him when she's in Miami and naively thinks Trippie won't cheat on her like the Atlanta rapper allegedly did.

As for the alleged former flame in question, she clapped back at these notions. She said Hendrix stole a watch from her, reportedly went on Instagram Live to show her almost lasered-off tattoo, and also accused him of being a "narcissist" and always dating multiple women at once.

But the Dungeon Family alum called this entire exchange a fabricated one. "This a fake text btw.. [facepalm emoji] insane," he commented under an Instagram post covering the alleged text message conversation, as caught by Akademiks on Instagram.

Future Dating History

For those unaware, Future has a pretty extensive dating history. He's been romantically linked to Ciara, Lori Harvey, Dess Dior, and more.

Most recently, the 41-year-old denied Gorgeous Doll dating rumors, who is an Instagram model who claimed they dated for about five years. In response, he maintained that he lives a private life, and asked fans not to take serious stock in any online narrative that isn't coming directly from him.