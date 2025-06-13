Keith Sweat brushed off online criticism with a groove instead of an apology, sharing a video of himself dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “peekaboo” after comments about “entitled” single women sparked backlash. The 63-year-old R&B icon appeared carefree in the Instagram clip, captioned, “We ain’t worried about nothin the haters gotta say. Enjoy life.”

But in the comment section, Sweat defended his stance. “Y’all tripping. I cook and clean and I don’t have to,” he wrote. “What’s the problem? I said a lot of women don’t even do what I do.”

He added, “If you don’t fall into that category, why y’all trippin? Still love y’all anyway. Back to doing my dance.”

The controversy began during a recent performance, when Sweat criticized women who, in his words, no longer share domestic responsibilities.

“You gotta bring something to the table to get something from me,” he told the crowd. “They don’t want to cook no more. I wash and iron my own clothes. You gotta do something for me.”

Keith Sweat Entitlement

The comments quickly circulated online, with many labeling them outdated. Critics accused him of echoing misogynistic talking points often found on social media.

“If Keith Sweat, with all his fame and hits, still can’t find a woman to cook and iron for him, maybe he’s the problem,” one user posted. Another said, “When did Keith start quoting red pill Twitter?”

Rather than walk back his statements, Sweat offered a brief clarification: “I didn’t say all. I said a lot of women. Not all. Y’all need to listen lol.”

The fallout hasn’t slowed his posts, but it has reignited larger conversations about gender roles, generational views, and the expectations placed on public figures. A singer once celebrated for romantic sensitivity now faces a digital climate that challenges nostalgic views with sharper scrutiny.