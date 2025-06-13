Keith Sweat Stands On His Today's Women Entitlement Comments After Viral Backlash

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 98 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Attend New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 06: Singer Keith Sweat performs at half-time during the game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 06, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Keith Sweat achieved superstardom in the 80s with his early hits, "Make It Last Forever," "I Want Her," and "In The Rain."

Keith Sweat brushed off online criticism with a groove instead of an apology, sharing a video of himself dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “peekaboo” after comments about “entitled” single women sparked backlash. The 63-year-old R&B icon appeared carefree in the Instagram clip, captioned, “We ain’t worried about nothin the haters gotta say. Enjoy life.”

But in the comment section, Sweat defended his stance. “Y’all tripping. I cook and clean and I don’t have to,” he wrote. “What’s the problem? I said a lot of women don’t even do what I do.”

He added, “If you don’t fall into that category, why y’all trippin? Still love y’all anyway. Back to doing my dance.”

The controversy began during a recent performance, when Sweat criticized women who, in his words, no longer share domestic responsibilities.

“You gotta bring something to the table to get something from me,” he told the crowd. “They don’t want to cook no more. I wash and iron my own clothes. You gotta do something for me.”

More: Keith Sweat Cements OG Status With "Playing For Keeps"

Keith Sweat Entitlement

The comments quickly circulated online, with many labeling them outdated. Critics accused him of echoing misogynistic talking points often found on social media.

“If Keith Sweat, with all his fame and hits, still can’t find a woman to cook and iron for him, maybe he’s the problem,” one user posted. Another said, “When did Keith start quoting red pill Twitter?”

Rather than walk back his statements, Sweat offered a brief clarification: “I didn’t say all. I said a lot of women. Not all. Y’all need to listen lol.”

The fallout hasn’t slowed his posts, but it has reignited larger conversations about gender roles, generational views, and the expectations placed on public figures. A singer once celebrated for romantic sensitivity now faces a digital climate that challenges nostalgic views with sharper scrutiny.

Whether his fans agree or not, the moment underscores how quickly personal remarks can turn into public flashpoints in the age of social media.

More: Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Poised For The Next "Verzuz"

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show Music 50 Cent Blame’s “Diddy’s” Key To NYC For Keith Sweat’s Possibly Virtual Event Appearance 2.3K
Presley Ann / Stringer / Getty Images Music Pleasure P Defends Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Against Critics: "Shut The F*ck Up" 4.5K
Jason Kempin/Getty Images Music Keith Sweat "Commends" Jacquees For Being A "Trendsetter" With "King Of R&B" Title 2.2K
Joe And Keith Sweat Perform At Hammersmith Apollo In London Music Keith Sweat Praises Drake After "For All The Dogs" Release 1294