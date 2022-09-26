Keith Sweat
Music
Lil Wayne Serenaded By Keith Sweat At 40th Birthday Celebration
Keith Sweat performed his 1987 hit “Don’t Stop Your Love" for Lil Wayne's 40th birthday party.
By
Cole Blake
Sep 26, 2022
