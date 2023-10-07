Keith Sweat Praises Drake After “For All The Dogs” Release

Keith Sweat shared praise for Drake while speaking with TMZ at LAX over the weekend. Following the release of the Toronto rapper's new album, For All The Dogs, Sweat explained that Drake is winning in all genres.

"My son is a big Drake fan. I mean, I am a fan too. I haven't heard nothing yet, I heard he's dropping it. That's the news right now," Sweat began. When asked whether Drake takes the R&B crown as well as rap, Sweat added: "You can't take nothing from him. I'm a fan. He does his thing vocally, musically, and does his rap thing." He then noted the freedom artists have to experiment with varying genres in today's generation. "He's hitting all genres. You gotta give him his flowers. Who put the limitation on who you can be in what area?" Sweat concluded by congratulating Drake on the new album.

Keith Sweat In Concert

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 22: Recording artist Keith Sweat performs during the Freedom Friday Concert at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Nu-Opp, Inc)

Drake previously shouted Sweat out in the lyrics to his 2013 son, "All Me." On the track, he referred to himself as "the light-skinned Keith Sweat." Sweat described the bar as "flattering" during an interview with Complex at the time, while adding that Drake is "at the top of his game, you can't be mad at him." Check out Sweat's latest comments on Drake below.

Keith Sweat Discusses Drake's Artistry

Drake dropped For All The Dogs on Friday, October 6, with features from Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, and Lil Yachty. It's Drake's first solo album since 2022's Honestly, Nevermind. He also dropped Her Loss with 21 Savage the same year. Drake is currently wrapping up his It's All a Blur Tour with a show in Columbus set for October 9, 2023.

