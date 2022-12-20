Lil Yachty says that he doesn’t have sex with women because he doesn’t “care that much.” Yachty discussed his love life during a recent interview on the Sofia with an F Podcast.

“I don’t have sex, and I think women probably think I’m gay,” he admitted on the show, before explaining, “I don’t care that much. I think a lot of times women think if they flying out to you like that we have to have sex. Or like that’s on my mind.”

GULF SHORES, AL – MAY 21: Lil Yachty performs at the Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

“Sometimes I just like to see what someone is like,” he continued. “Or even if I can be around them ’cause I usually can’t.”

From there, Yachty explained that he wasn’t always like this, but sex has become “diluted” for him over the years.

He said: “I just had so much sex that it’s like diluted to me. Yea, like, it’s just… it’s not what it used to be. Like, I get off more on just really laughing. Like, ’cause laughing is so good to laugh and it’s a real laugh and it’s like yea, we’re laughing together.”

The interview comes months after the release of Yachty’s latest single, “Poland.” The track peaked at No. 40 on the US Billboard Hot 100. It also landed on HNHH’s top hip-hop songs of the year.

Despite the successful single, Yachty has been otherwise mostly quiet in 2022. Yachty also worked with yvngxchris for “DAMN HOMIE” off of his debut album, Virality, as well as Diplo for “Humble” off of his self-titled fourth studio album. He released his last studio album, Lil Boat 3, back in 2020.

Check out Lil Yachty’s comments on sex below.

