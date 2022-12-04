When it comes to relationship bars, past flings, and rumored romances, no rapper is as notorious for those as Drake. The 6 God is well-known for the way in which he writes about previous flames and romantic situations in his songs. From “Marvin’s Room” and before, all the way to Her Loss and surely beyond, the Canadian MC often gets savage. Pop culture took note, as that’s the image of Drake that many people cling to. Hilariously, Saturday Night Live made a whole sketch about this very idea.

TORONTO, ON – APRIL 28: Rapper Drake leaves Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Moreover, the skit is a “Drake PSA” in which various women talk on screen about their experiences with Drizzy. They unionize as the “United Tingz of Aubrey,” and will not stand for the rapper profiting off of writing about them. In the sketch, they call on women to stand up and join their organization, as they may be entitled to benefits as a result of their experiences. Also, they go into detail about the kinds of interactions and places that might grant them that compensation.

“Are you a woman? Have you ever dated the rapper Drake?” ask the three main hosts, including Keke Palmer. “Have you ever met Drake at a party, talked on Instagram, or even made flirty eye contact with him at a restaurant?”

They continued, “Has Drake then referenced you, your relationship, or the potential thereof in a song? If the answer is yes, you are not alone. There are thousands of us, and you may be entitled to benefits.”

Later, individual women crack jokes about experiences they had with Drake. Complete with cheesy sad pianos, some actresses can barely hold it together as they crack their lines.

“My name is Courtney. I left Drake a voicemail once about an overdue car payment, and now I’m an interlude on an album. How does that work?” Another “union member” remarked, “Well, Drake hit on me at a Dave & Buster’s once. I told him that I was a lesbian and he said, ‘Me too.’ Ha, ha!”

“My name is Keke Palmer,” said the show’s host. “and that ‘Kiki, do you love me?’ song ruined my damn life. That man had the whole Internet asking if I was the Kiki. Well, yes, I am the Keke, just not that Kiki! It was my name first, stop asking like we smashed, and give me my damn six million dollars.”

While this is all in good jest, a lot of people see these jokes as solid points. After all, Drake recently seemed to taunt Kanye West after he claimed that Kim Kardashian cheated on him with Chris Paul. Many believe that the previously mentioned “Kiki” is the SKIMS mogul herself. In fact, there’s even some overlap within SNL, at least for this episode. Moreover, while Keke Palmer hosted the episode, SZA was the musical guest. Drake spit some bars about dating SZA way back when, which got him some attention and some heat online.

What do you think of this SNL skit? Are they reading too deep into Aubrey’s bars or is he really the Certified Lover Boy we see on social media? Check out the full skit below, and stay tuned to HNHH for rap’s crossovers into comedy.