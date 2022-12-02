Kanye is on one right now, and it isn’t looking very good for the legendary rapper. Yesterday, he told Alex Jones that he likes Hitler, and even delved into straight-up Naziism. It was a pretty awful day for Kanye fans, although they’ve seen this coming for a while now.

Kanye Exposes CP3

Following his interview with Alex Jones, West took to Twitter where he went off on a tweeting spree. This included posts involving Elon Musk, as well as a Swastika mixed with the Star of David. Additionally, West came through with one final hoorah before being suspended. As you can see below, he exposed Chris Paul for allegedly sleeping with Kim Kardashian.

Image via Kanye West Twitter

This a revelation that certainly came out of nowhere. To be quite frank, no one could have expected this. Overall, Ye is someone who is extremely unpredictable, and he has no problem stirring things up. Given the fact that Chris Paul has been married since 2011, this accusation will certainly lead to some interpersonal turmoil for the NBA star.

NBA Twitter Explodes

As you can imagine, Twitter was going wild upon learning this news last night. In the tweets down below, you can find a whole gambit of reactions. For the most part, fans wanted to clown Chris Paul. Consequently, most of the memes are about how CP3 will have to explain an alleged affair to his wife.

Chris Paul practicing in the mirror before his wife gets home pic.twitter.com/oT7clCnJBQ — The New Emperor of Britain (@3eyesisenough) December 2, 2022

Kanye watching Twitter forget about him being a nazi by ruining Chris Paul’s marriage pic.twitter.com/FEKTcFS0ZN — Jimmy (@jimmy_koski) December 2, 2022

Chris Paul buying his wife flowers to try and save his marriage pic.twitter.com/YsyWQE6RaZ — Danny Dimes🪙 To Wan’Dale🪄 (@BallsDeepInYm3) December 2, 2022

Chris Paul & Kim Kardashian playing basketball when Kanye west wasn’t around : pic.twitter.com/Ka1GQY7M3c — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 2, 2022

Jada waking up Chris Paul right now pic.twitter.com/fjbC3wXiaD — Squilliam (@ChillyDawg423) December 2, 2022

Chris Paul's wife looking at him after seeing why he's trending on Twitter pic.twitter.com/EOsoVh5FnS — Smoknbusters (@smoknbusters) December 2, 2022

Of course, Paul has yet to comment on this latest Kanye tweet. After all, why should he? If he does say something, he is ultimately giving it fuel. For now, however, CP3 is one of the main characters on Twitter today, which is never a good thing. Ultimately, he has Ye to thank for that.

With Kanye gone from Twitter, he can no longer make such revelations. However, with his latest anti-Semitic streak, we’re sure some dubious platform will let him say whatever he wants. Either way, it’s a sad situation.

[Via]