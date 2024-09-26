Boosie Badazz Wants To Know How Yung Miami Would Respond If Her Son Wanted His Nails Painted

Badazz continues to talk about the LGBTQ+ community.

It's no secret that Boosie Badazz is going to voice his opinions on things, especially when it comes to sensitive topics. One of those we all know about is his views on the LGBTQ+ community. Overall, he claims to have no issues with people that associate themselves with it. That's at least what he told former NFL quarterback Cam Newton on his 4th & 1 podcast. Where he draws the line with it is how it's affecting the "younger generation". He did pull out the pretty lame defensive tactic of saying that he's got gay people in his life, so how could he be against it.

Allys and participants have been vocal back to him that they don't understand his constant chatter. But if you have noticed, Boosie doesn't seem to want to put it down. In fact, earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper tweeted, "IF A MAN IS PAINTING HIS NAILS, ITS EQUAL TO A MAN WEARING A THONG UP HIS AXX #realtalk get it sexy get it sexy". His controversial nature regarding this discussion is why Yung Miami brought him on to a live version of her nominated podcast, Caresha Please.

Boosie Badazz Presents An Interesting Scenario For Yung Miami

To no surprise, they were having a debate about the effects of the LGBTQ+ community on the kids. However, Boosie posed a difficult scenario to her that would be challenging for any parent to go through. Miami does have a son, Jai, so he asked the mother of two what is he asks, "Momma! I wanna get my nails done". She sort of dodges the question, replying, "I feel like you have to accept people for who they are". Miami then goes on to correlate Boosie's Southern Baptist upbringing to his more traditional views. Overall, Boosie seemed to agree with that point and at the end of the day, it should be nobody's business but their own when it comes to how they want to raise their kids.