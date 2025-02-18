Prosecutors Will Recommend A 10-12 Year Sentence If ASAP Rocky Is Guilty

BY Zachary Horvath 2.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, appears in court during his felony assault trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on February 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon - Pool/Getty Images)
A verdict could be reached today.

ASAP Rocky's trial has a chance of coming to an end today, according to some reports. Hip-hop aggregator Kurrco shares that a verdict could be reached soon, and prosecutors have a plan set in place. That is in case the New York rapper is found guilty and if he is, then they plan to suggest a 10–12-year prison sentence. In comparison to the previous prediction, that's a far cry. Previously, ASAP Rocky was staring down 24 years right in the face. This latest update on the ASAP Mob's case comes after the final statements were delivered just this past Friday. Rihanna, who's been supporting the father of their two kids in court as of late, also made an appearance.

However, Deputy District Attorney John Lewin thought this was quite the slick maneuver. "They brought in two adorable children yesterday for closing argument. They haven't been here any other time. And you have to ask yourselves, why children that age would be here in a situation like this? You are not allowed to consider how this might affect Rihanna and his kids. We are all responsible for our own actions in the world." Despite all of the heat that's on ASAP Rocky, his lawyer, Joe Tacopina has remained confident that the MC will be a free man.

Read More: Roddy Ricch's "THE NAVY ALBUM" Appears To Have Been Pushed Back Yet Again

What Is ASAP Rocky On Trial For?

"I feel great... this case went in perfectly for us. I believed in Rocky's innocence from day one. Rocky's maintained it by virtue of the fact that he's turned down a plea that would've been-- they offered him like six months. He's obviously facing a lot more than that. I think that shows you his resolve and his belief in his innocence and belief in the jury system. So, this case, it should be a five-minute acquittal." However, he did also admit, "you just never know what a jury's thinking."

Overall, this 10-12-year suggestion on behalf of the prosecutors is about all we know at the moment. The details are scarce for now, as the deliberation process has just begun. Everyone had off for President's Day, so that's the reason for the lack of information. However, we can tell you why ASAP Rocky is on trial to begin with. He is facing two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Back in 2021, he allegedly shot at his friend, ASAP Relli. Rocky's argument is that it was a prop gun. ASAP Twelvyy, who testified, backed up his group mate. "[Rocky] walked around with a prop gun. Like a starter pistol, like a prop gun, as his defense." He also added he had seen it on "several occasions."

Read More: Lil Baby Announces Four-Month Long World Tour For "WHAM"

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1037
US-TRIAL-WEAPONRY-ASSAULT-MUSIC-A$AP ROCKY Music ASAP Rocky Assault Trial: Jury To Begin Deliberations This Week 635
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 743
38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards Music ASAP Rocky Assault Trial: Witness Reportedly Plans To Testify About Prop Gun 1.7K