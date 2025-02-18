Prosecutors Will Recommend A 10-12 Year Sentence If ASAP Rocky Is Guilty

ASAP Rocky's trial has a chance of coming to an end today, according to some reports. Hip-hop aggregator Kurrco shares that a verdict could be reached soon, and prosecutors have a plan set in place. That is in case the New York rapper is found guilty and if he is, then they plan to suggest a 10–12-year prison sentence. In comparison to the previous prediction, that's a far cry. Previously, ASAP Rocky was staring down 24 years right in the face. This latest update on the ASAP Mob's case comes after the final statements were delivered just this past Friday. Rihanna, who's been supporting the father of their two kids in court as of late, also made an appearance.

However, Deputy District Attorney John Lewin thought this was quite the slick maneuver. "They brought in two adorable children yesterday for closing argument. They haven't been here any other time. And you have to ask yourselves, why children that age would be here in a situation like this? You are not allowed to consider how this might affect Rihanna and his kids. We are all responsible for our own actions in the world." Despite all of the heat that's on ASAP Rocky, his lawyer, Joe Tacopina has remained confident that the MC will be a free man.

What Is ASAP Rocky On Trial For?

"I feel great... this case went in perfectly for us. I believed in Rocky's innocence from day one. Rocky's maintained it by virtue of the fact that he's turned down a plea that would've been-- they offered him like six months. He's obviously facing a lot more than that. I think that shows you his resolve and his belief in his innocence and belief in the jury system. So, this case, it should be a five-minute acquittal." However, he did also admit, "you just never know what a jury's thinking."