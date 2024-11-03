Boosie Badazz Reveals He's Expecting Yet Another Child

Boosie Badazz will be having a ninth kid.

Boosie Badazz has revealed that he will be welcoming a ninth child, sharing the news with his fans on Instagram on Saturday. "BABY OTW DANCE!! [fire emoji]. IM ABOUT TO BE A DADDY AGAIN," he captioned a video of himself dancing at a basketball game. He didn't confirm the mother of his next child, although he's been in a relationship with Rajel Nelson.

Fans celebrated the news in the comments section of Boosie's post. "Congratulations [heart emoji] we all know how much you have been wanting another baby so happy for you and the family," one fan wrote. Another posted: "Congratulations to you and the Mrs. I'm so happy for you two!!!! This is what you wanted. Miracles and Blessings."

Boosie Badazz Celebrates During Atlanta Hawks Game

Dec 6, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Boosie Badazz high fives with fans during the game between the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Despite being excited about a ninth child, Boosie recently made headlines for his controversial criticism of one of his daughters, who is openly gay. Appearing on Yung Miami's Caresha Please!, earlier this year, he admitted that he doesn't allow his daughter to bring her partner around the family out of a fear their relationship will "contaminate" his other children. "I mean, she still can't bring her situation to our house, my daughter's grown. Because I don't want it to contaminate her other… It's a generation we raising. I don't want her to contaminate her other six, seven sisters who look up to her. I want them to bring me grandchildren the right way," he said.

