expecting
- RelationshipsJhené Aiko & Big Sean Confirm Pregnancy Rumours As They Debut Baby BumpThis is the "Chilombo" singer's second child, and her rapper beau's first.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsNick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa Reveal They Are Expecting TwinsNick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are officially expecting twins.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsG Herbo & Taina Are Engaged & Expecting A Baby, According To LawyerG Herbo's lawyer revealed that the rapper is engaged to Taina Williams, who is also reportedly four months pregnant.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJohn Legend & Chrissy Teigen Announce They're Expecting A Baby In "Wild" VideoJohn Legend releases the new music video for "Wild," making a wild announcement at the end with his wife Chrissy Teigen.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsRemy Ma And Papoose Announce Baby No. 2After months of being on lockdown while quarantining with the rest of the world, Papoose has announced that he's expecting a new "golden child" with wife Remy Ma.By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsAaron Carter Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Melanie MartinAaron Carter confirmed that he and girlfriend Melanie Martin are in fact expecting a child together, after he accused her of faking her pregnancy last month.By Lynn S.
- GramMeek Mill's GF Milan Harris Shows Off Baby Bump In BikiniMeek Mill's very pregnant girlfriend, Milan Harris, put her growing baby bump on display in a bright blue bikini during the couple's trip to Jamaica.By Lynn S.
- MusicNLE Choppa Is Having A KidAt just seventeen-years-old, Memphis rapper NLE Choppa has announced that he is expecting a son.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsJoe Jonas & Sophie Turner Expecting First Child: ReportSophie Turner is reportedly pregnant with Joe Jonas' child, less than a year after the couple wed in Las Vegas.By Lynn S.
- SportsNikki Bella Shows Off Her Baby Bump Since Announcing PregnancyNikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev are expecting. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Girlfriend Ella Bands Expecting Second Child TogetherBoogie's girlfriend Ella appears to be pregnant with their second child.By Lynn S.
- GramDJ Khaled Is On "Major Baby Watch Alert" As Wife Expected To Give Birth Any Day NowBless up!By Lynn S.
- GramMalika Haqq Is Glowing & Beautiful In Nude Pregnancy Shoot"Tiny but mighty."By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureSafaree Shares His One Regret Following Arrival Of First Child With Erica MenaIf only Safaree had a time machine. By Chantilly Post
- GramChanel Iman & Sterling Shepard Reveal Gender Of Baby #2Baby on the way! By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureHailey Bieber Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours: "I Just Really Love Food"No baby on the way, yet. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureMalika Haqq Reveals Gender Of Baby With OT GenasisA little Genasis is on the way. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTokyo Jetz Explains How T.I. Reacted To Her Unplanned PregnancyTip vowed to make it work. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAction Bronson Announces Girlfriend's Pregnancy With Beautiful PhotoBaby on the way!By Chantilly Post
- GramRay J & Princess Love Use A Helicopter To Reveal Gender Of BabyCongrats to the Norwood's.By Chantilly Post
- GramErica Mena Showcases Her Growing Baby Bump On Her Way To "Overreact"Erica Mena's still slaying during her pregnancy. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureErica Mena & Safaree Samuels Confirm Pregnancy With Bonnie & Clyde PhotoshootLittle Samuels in the making. By Chantilly Post