NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks
Feb 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boosie Badazz a musical artist reacts court side during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Boosie Badazz goes viral often for various reasons. His latest viral moment included the rapper involved in a car accident.

Boosie Badazz validates his Ruth Chris expertise in the rapper's latest rant that questions the taste of A-1 Steaksauce.

Claiming a funny taste with the sauce on his food, the rapper calls over the waiter to clarify that something is odd. When the waiter assures Lil Boosie that there is nothing wrong with the steak or the steaksauce. "I'm a Ruth Chris professional," Boosie Badazz responds.

Refusing to eat the steak, Lil Boosie continued: I don't want that! I'm a top client here, I want A1 or That's gone f*ck up your tip." The outcome of the experience remain unknown. The latest visit adds to a long history of issues with the rapper at restuarants.

Boosie Badazz, never one to bite his tongue, has developed a reputation for airing grievances over subpar restaurant service with the same intensity he brings to his music. The Baton Rouge rapper often transforms seemingly minor culinary disappointments into sharp cultural commentary, especially when it comes to fast food and breakfast staples.

In May 2023, Boosie unleashed his frustration on McDonald’s after a drive-thru worker gave him fewer jelly packets than he requested. “Told her four jellies. She gave me two,” he said in a video that quickly circulated online. “I hate when they act like that with the f***in’ jelly.”

What some might dismiss as trivial, Boosie framed as part of a broader pattern of dismissive customer service, especially in fast-food chains where personalization is often ignored. Most the incidents have been recorded.

Boosie Badazz At Ruth Chris

In 2024, Boosie had a situation occurr at Starbucks. After being served biscuits with no jelly, he didn't hold back: “If you don’t have jelly for your biscuits, you need to be out the f***in’ business.”

The remark, equal parts humorous and biting, added to his growing list of viral food-related rants. Then came his infamous September 2023 clash with Waffle House.

Boosie, seeking a custom order, brought his own potato and asked the cook to prepare it as breakfast potatoes. The chef declined, citing health code restrictions. Boosie didn’t take it lightly.

“I brought a potato from my house,” he recounted. “He ain’t want to make me breakfast potatoes. I say, ‘I’m done with you. You ungrateful.’”

What ties these moments together isn’t just Boosie’s sharp tongue—it’s his insistence on being heard. Whether demanding jelly or challenging standard kitchen protocol, he uses his platform to spotlight what he sees as carelessness in everyday service.

For Boosie, the principle matters more than the plate.

