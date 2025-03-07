NBA YoungBoy Treats Fans To "More Leaks" Ahead Of Prison Release

NBA YoungBoy has been teasing fans with snippets for years, and he finally decided to drop them all on one compilation.

NBA YoungBoy has been sidelined. The rapper is serving 23 months in prison after pleading guilty to a federal gun charge late. Fortunately, he's set for release this summer, and he decided to celebrate this impending release with a new album. More Leaks is a collection of previously teased songs, as the title suggests. It's lengthy, coming in at 20 songs, but it proves that NBA YoungBoy still has the magic touch when it comes to crafting sticky and memorable trap anthems.

NBA YoungBoy brings the energy from the opening song. "Trapped Out" is every bit as aggressive as fans have anticipated. "Rich Junkie" and "Cut Throat" are similarly high in energy, leading to More Leaks being a love-it-or-hate-it album. If you are someone who wants sonic variety, this is not the NBA release for you. If you want to hear the rapper in his element, dishing out wild bars over trap instrumentals, you will thrilled. You could hit shuffle on More Leaks and enjoy the album just as much. It's not a bug, it's a feature. More Leaks is a collection meant to feed the fans and drum up excitement for NBA before he comes home. Consider us excited.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

NBA YoungBoy Is Aggressive As Ever On New Compilation

More Leaks tracklist:

  1. Trapped Out
  2. Rich Junkie
  3. Jingle Bells
  4. 5 Night
  5. Cut Throat
  6. On Me
  7. 86 Prayers
  8. Trap 101
  9. GD Galaxy
  10. I Need a Doctor
  11. Paparazzi
  12. Of Late
  13. Dump Truck
  14. Letter to the North
  15. Demon Seed
  16. Hey Hey
  17. What You Want Do
  18. Out of My Mind
  19. Take Me Slow
  20. She a Demon

