NBA YoungBoy Treats Fans To "More Leaks" Ahead Of Prison Release

NBA YoungBoy has been sidelined. The rapper is serving 23 months in prison after pleading guilty to a federal gun charge late. Fortunately, he's set for release this summer, and he decided to celebrate this impending release with a new album. More Leaks is a collection of previously teased songs, as the title suggests. It's lengthy, coming in at 20 songs, but it proves that NBA YoungBoy still has the magic touch when it comes to crafting sticky and memorable trap anthems.

NBA YoungBoy brings the energy from the opening song. "Trapped Out" is every bit as aggressive as fans have anticipated. "Rich Junkie" and "Cut Throat" are similarly high in energy, leading to More Leaks being a love-it-or-hate-it album. If you are someone who wants sonic variety, this is not the NBA release for you. If you want to hear the rapper in his element, dishing out wild bars over trap instrumentals, you will thrilled. You could hit shuffle on More Leaks and enjoy the album just as much. It's not a bug, it's a feature. More Leaks is a collection meant to feed the fans and drum up excitement for NBA before he comes home. Consider us excited.

NBA YoungBoy Is Aggressive As Ever On New Compilation

