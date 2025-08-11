NBA YoungBoy’s Merch Partner Sues Him Ahead Of “MASA” Tour

NBA YoungBoy is currently gearing up to embark on his first-ever headlining tour in support of his new album, MASA. He announced the 27-city trek back in May, and it's expected to kick off next month. He'll hit cities like Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Atlanta, and more.

While the tour is yet to begin, it's already resulted in some new legal trouble for the Louisiana rapper. He's now being sued by his retail partner, Westside Merchandising. According to Billboard, the company alleges that they paid YB a $1 million advance in 2023 as part of a licensing deal that would give them the exclusive right to sell his merch online and at live events.

Allegedly, NBA YoungBoy is also supposed to promote the merch as part of the deal. Westside alleges that he's failed to do so, even after securing a presidential pardon and getting out of prison.

NBA YoungBoy Tour

Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Reportedly, YB sent Westside a letter before announcing the tour, claiming he was terminating their contract due to “poor performance."

“The purpose behind defendants’ purported termination is clear: YoungBoy has embarked on a nationwide 32-date lucrative tour, and defendants have obviously obtained a new advance from another company to handle the touring merchandise even though defendants are contractually obligated to use Westside,” the lawsuit alleges. “Westside has an exclusive license to sell Never Broke Again merchandise — rights that upon information and belief will be infringed by the new merchandise that will be sold at YoungBoy’s upcoming tour.”