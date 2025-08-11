NBA YoungBoy’s Merch Partner Sues Him Ahead Of “MASA” Tour

BY Caroline Fisher 96 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy Merch Partner Sues Hip Hop News
&lt;&gt; at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NBA YoungBoy's first-ever headlining tour is scheduled to begin next month with a performance in Dallas, Texas.

NBA YoungBoy is currently gearing up to embark on his first-ever headlining tour in support of his new album, MASA. He announced the 27-city trek back in May, and it's expected to kick off next month. He'll hit cities like Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Atlanta, and more.

While the tour is yet to begin, it's already resulted in some new legal trouble for the Louisiana rapper. He's now being sued by his retail partner, Westside Merchandising. According to Billboard, the company alleges that they paid YB a $1 million advance in 2023 as part of a licensing deal that would give them the exclusive right to sell his merch online and at live events.

Allegedly, NBA YoungBoy is also supposed to promote the merch as part of the deal. Westside alleges that he's failed to do so, even after securing a presidential pardon and getting out of prison.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy & DJ Khaled Announce Surprise Joint Mixtape "DESHAWN" Dropping This Week

NBA YoungBoy Tour
Lil Baby &amp; Friends
Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Reportedly, YB sent Westside a letter before announcing the tour, claiming he was terminating their contract due to “poor performance."

“The purpose behind defendants’ purported termination is clear: YoungBoy has embarked on a nationwide 32-date lucrative tour, and defendants have obviously obtained a new advance from another company to handle the touring merchandise even though defendants are contractually obligated to use Westside,” the lawsuit alleges. “Westside has an exclusive license to sell Never Broke Again merchandise — rights that upon information and belief will be infringed by the new merchandise that will be sold at YoungBoy’s upcoming tour.”

Westside is seeking a court order stating that they are entitled to handle the merch at NBA YoungBoy's upcoming tour. They're also seeking financial damages. At the time of writing, YB has not publicly addressed the lawsuit.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Believes NBA YoungBoy's Label Is Hindering Him

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour & Tickets Are Going On Sale Soon 3.5K
NBA YoungBoy First-Week Projections "MASA" Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Receives First-Week Sales Projections For “MASA” 5.7K
NBA YoungBoy Jazlyn Mychelle Vlog Jamaica Gossip News Gossip NBA YoungBoy & Wife Jazlyn Mychelle Vlog Jamaican Getaway Amid New Album Buzz 2.5K
NBA YoungBoy Message Tour Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Delivers Harsh Message About His Upcoming Tour 2.2K
Comments 0