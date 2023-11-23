Erica Mena Joins Fat Joe & DJ Khaled In Mourning Death Of First Son's Father

Raul Conde, a founder of Terror Squad and the father of Erica Mena's first child, has passed away following a long battle with illness. Following the news of his untimely loss, Mena, DJ Khaled, and Fat Joe were among those who paid their respects and tribute to him. While her family grew since then, she still expressed heartbreak for not just herself, but for their 14-year-old son King. As of writing this article, it seems like not much else is known about the circumstances behind Conde's death. Our prayers, condolences, and best wishes go out to all those who were touched by his life and presence.

"My Son officially has a broken heart..." Erica Mena wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday (November 23) along with a picture of Conde with King. "Life is so short. Please love your people." "Love you my brother @raul.ts," DJ Khaled expressed in an IG post of a picture of them together. "You are very rare you the definition of a true brother friend. U always wanted to see everyone win. RAUL I LOVE YOU BROTHER! GOD BLESS. WE GOING MISS U, @raul.ts the legendary RAUL! Love for ever!"

Raul Conde Mourned By Erica Mena, DJ Khaled & Fat Joe

"My Day 1," Fat Joe chimed in on the social media platform with a picture with Raul and Usher, joining Erica Mena in her grief. "How can a man love another man more than your own biological family. You are 1 of 1 the most loyal EVER. We did it since kids we did everything we dreamed of I love you with every fiber in my body. I thought we'd get old together and look back at the times we had and laugh. No one understood me like you, you we God sent my brother I wish I could get one last talk with you.

"My Condolences to the CONDE FAMILY ty for letting us have RAUL for all these years," he concluded. "I can tell you not a moment in my life I won't love and cherish every minute every second I've had with RAUL. I want everyone to with my brother a safe passage to Heaven cause he loved GOD SO MUCH. WE ARE TERROR SQUAD 4 Life I love you RAUL TILL WE MEET AGAIN." For more news and the latest updates on Erica Mena, DJ Khaled, and Fat Joe, come back to HNHH.

Rest In Peace Raul Conde.

