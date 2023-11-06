Erica Mena Claims She Will Move Her Children Out Of The US

Since the conflict between Israel and Palestine broke out last month many celebrities have taken to social media with their thoughts. For some artists, like Justin Bieber, that's blown up in their face in embarrassing ways. Others have found their statements generating controversy for defending either side of the conflict. Earlier today, Selena Gomez announced that her Rare Beauty company will be donating to Palestinian aid organizations.

Now, Erica Mena is weighing in on not just the conflict but the status of America as a whole. "Moving out of the US is absolutely the plan for my kids and I. I promise this. And you know I always keep my promises," she said in a tweet overnight. That wasn't all she had to say either as she explained her motivations further in a follow-up tweet. "Using out money to kill babies and children! This country can't provide free healthcare but the country they are funding to kill babies can. Disgusting!!!" Mena said. Check out her full statement below.

Erica Mena Vows To Leave The US

In the comments, fans largely take Erica's side. “They got money for war, but can’t feed the poor,” the top comment on the post reads. It's a quote from Tupac that many have found continues to ring surprisingly true even decades after his death. Others in the comments agree. "Not wrong. America will never be a proper country, it was built on a foundation of savagery and lies," another top response reads. This isn't the first time Mena has spoken on the conflict. Last month she described it as "literally a genocide."

She also recently spoke recently on her controversial firing from Love & Hip Hop. She discussed her now infamous fight with Spice and the resulting fallout in the weeks that followed. What do you think of Erica Mena's thoughts on the US and her desire to move her family out of it? Let us know in the comment section below.

