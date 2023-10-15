Erica Mena Weighs In On Israel-Palestine Conflict: “This Is Literally A Genocide”

Erica Mena broke down into tears while discussing the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine on Instagram Live, earlier this week. The post comes after Mena was fired from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta for using a racist slur during an argument with Spice, earlier this year.

"I love y'all, I appreciate y'all. I just want to clarify that because I really don't want anyone to feel any type of way towards me," she prefaced her comments, "I just really cannot be quiet knowing this is going on. This is literally a genocide in 2023. And us as Americans, we should do our part. We live in a free country, let's be free to do what's right for humanity, not religion, not land, not government, not politics, humanity."

Erica Mena Attends BET Social Awards

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 11: Erica Mena attends BET's Social Awards 2018 at Tyler Perry Studio on February 11, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

From there she admitted that the topic is "affecting" her and thanked fans for their continued support. When The Neighborhood Talk shared her video on Instagram, fans had mixed responses. "Girl. Please. The slurs you use freely are remnants of the genocide black humans have faced. Just go back to sleep, chile," one user wrote. Another wrote: "Erica pleaseeeeeeee this ain’t how you come back, hang it up and try again." Check out Mena's full post below.

Erica Mena Discusses Israel & Palestine

It's not the first time that Mena has commented on the conflict between Israel and Palestine. On Saturday, she took her support to Twitter: "My heart hurts so much for all these innocent children, babies, women and the elderly. An actual genocide is happening right now and so many are quiet about it. Embarrassed our country is the funding behind it." Be on the lookout for further updates on the conflict on HotNewHipHop.

