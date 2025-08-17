Roc Nation Claims To Have Shocking Evidence Of A Shakedown In Fat Joe Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 546 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Roc Nation Evidence Shakedown Fat Joe Lawsuit Hip Hop News
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Recording art Fat Joe preforms before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fat Joe and Roc Nation are accused of withholding money from his former hype man Terrance "T.A." Dixon, along with other allegations.

Fat Joe denied all the accusations against him in his former hype man's shocking lawsuit, but Terrance "T.A." Dixon also named Roc Nation in this complaint. He accused the label of helping Joe allegedly withhold payments from him and enable his alleged behaviors of abuse, sexual relations with minors, threats, and other alleged crimes.

However, according to AllHipHop, the Roc claims they have evidence that proves this case is just a fake shakedown designed to defame and force a settlement. They asked a federal judge to dismiss the $20 million suit and sanction the plaintiff's attorney Tyrone Blackburn.

Allegedly, according to Jay-Z's company, Blackburn admitted in an email that Joey Crack may have defrauded Roc Nation too. This email allegedly appeared hours after the motion to dismiss. The agency thus argues that this undermines the entire case, since this accusation supposedly suggests the plaintiff dragged Roc Nation into the Fat Joe lawsuit as a defendant for no reason.

"This lawsuit was meant to harass and embarrass Roc Nation on the public stage," the company's legal team reportedly alleged. In response to this motion, Blackburn reportedly did not address the email, and the Roc believes this further proves their point.

Read More: Benzino Accuses Fat Joe Of Helping Tank The Ratings Of BET Hip-Hop Awards

Fat Joe Lawsuit
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty
Jul 26, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Rapper Fat Joe looks on during the second half of a game between the New York Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nevertheless, the accusations against Fat Joe continue to develop ever since this lawsuit's original filing back in June. The Terror Squad rapper called these allegations "disgusting lies" and plans to combat them in court. Whether or not Roc Nation will have to fight alongside him is up for a judge to decide.

The Roc, on the other hand, wants the court to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning that Terrance "T.A." Dixon would not be able to refile the case. They also seek legal fee coverage and the imposition of sanctions regarding attorney Tyrone Blackburn's alleged legal misconduct.

We will see how the judge rules on this and other motions in the Fat Joe case. It seems like many other aspects of this legal battle took up the focus of it these days, rather than the accusations themselves. But the court will surely return to those allegations at the core here.

Read More: Fat Joe Claims He's Lost Over $10 Million Due To Ex-Hypeman's Lawsuit

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
fat-joe-roc-nation-hip-hop-news Music Roc Nation Motions To Have Fat Joe Lawsuit Dismissed And Demands Lawyer Be Sanctioned 1.9K
Fat Joe Accuser Audio Clips Support Allegations Hip Hop News Music Fat Joe's Accuser Allegedly Has Multiple Audio Clips That Support His Shocking Allegations 2.0K
Fat Joe Lost 10 Million Ex Hypeman Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Fat Joe Claims He's Lost Over $10 Million Due To Ex-Hypeman's Lawsuit 1264
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees Music Roc Nation Demands Out Of "Nonsensical" Fat Joe Lawsuit 2.4K
Comments 0