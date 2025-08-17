Fat Joe denied all the accusations against him in his former hype man's shocking lawsuit, but Terrance "T.A." Dixon also named Roc Nation in this complaint. He accused the label of helping Joe allegedly withhold payments from him and enable his alleged behaviors of abuse, sexual relations with minors, threats, and other alleged crimes.

However, according to AllHipHop, the Roc claims they have evidence that proves this case is just a fake shakedown designed to defame and force a settlement. They asked a federal judge to dismiss the $20 million suit and sanction the plaintiff's attorney Tyrone Blackburn.

Allegedly, according to Jay-Z's company, Blackburn admitted in an email that Joey Crack may have defrauded Roc Nation too. This email allegedly appeared hours after the motion to dismiss. The agency thus argues that this undermines the entire case, since this accusation supposedly suggests the plaintiff dragged Roc Nation into the Fat Joe lawsuit as a defendant for no reason.

"This lawsuit was meant to harass and embarrass Roc Nation on the public stage," the company's legal team reportedly alleged. In response to this motion, Blackburn reportedly did not address the email, and the Roc believes this further proves their point.

Fat Joe Lawsuit

Jul 26, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Rapper Fat Joe looks on during the second half of a game between the New York Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nevertheless, the accusations against Fat Joe continue to develop ever since this lawsuit's original filing back in June. The Terror Squad rapper called these allegations "disgusting lies" and plans to combat them in court. Whether or not Roc Nation will have to fight alongside him is up for a judge to decide.

The Roc, on the other hand, wants the court to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning that Terrance "T.A." Dixon would not be able to refile the case. They also seek legal fee coverage and the imposition of sanctions regarding attorney Tyrone Blackburn's alleged legal misconduct.