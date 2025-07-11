Last month, Fat Joe was hit with a $20 million lawsuit by his former hypeman, Terrance "T.A." Dixon. In the suit, Dixon alleges that he saw the Terror Squad member take part in various illegal activities. According to him, this allegedly includes sleeping with minors, engaging in intimidation tactics, and more.

Now, AllHipHop reports that Dixon made various new allegations in a motion filed in federal court this week. In it, he alleges that Fat Joe diverted thousands of dollars he was owed for his work.

Allegedly, he was promised between $3K and $5K per show on top of a daily per diem. He later learned that he was allegedly supposed to earn up to $30K per show to appear onstage alongside Fat Joe. Instead, however, he alleges that he was paid anywhere from $250 to $1K per appearance.

Read More: Fat Joe Sparks Uproar With Claim About The Five Percent Nation

Fat Joe Lawsuit

Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Recording artist Fat Joe attends the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allegedly, Fat Joe kept the rest to pay down his tax debt. Dixon's filing is part of an attempt to prevent Roc Nation from getting dismissed from the case. He alleges that the company was well aware of the alleged wage theft, and even helped orchestrate and conceal it.

“Roc Nation had actual or constructive knowledge of the exploitative conditions,” the filing alleges, accusing the company of having “actively participated in directing and ratifying the conduct of co-conspirators.”