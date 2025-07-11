Last month, Fat Joe was hit with a $20 million lawsuit by his former hypeman, Terrance "T.A." Dixon. In the suit, Dixon alleges that he saw the Terror Squad member take part in various illegal activities. According to him, this allegedly includes sleeping with minors, engaging in intimidation tactics, and more.
Now, AllHipHop reports that Dixon made various new allegations in a motion filed in federal court this week. In it, he alleges that Fat Joe diverted thousands of dollars he was owed for his work.
Allegedly, he was promised between $3K and $5K per show on top of a daily per diem. He later learned that he was allegedly supposed to earn up to $30K per show to appear onstage alongside Fat Joe. Instead, however, he alleges that he was paid anywhere from $250 to $1K per appearance.
Fat Joe Lawsuit
Allegedly, Fat Joe kept the rest to pay down his tax debt. Dixon's filing is part of an attempt to prevent Roc Nation from getting dismissed from the case. He alleges that the company was well aware of the alleged wage theft, and even helped orchestrate and conceal it.
“Roc Nation had actual or constructive knowledge of the exploitative conditions,” the filing alleges, accusing the company of having “actively participated in directing and ratifying the conduct of co-conspirators.”
Fat Joe has not publicly responded to these latest allegations. In June, however, he took to social media to address the lawsuit. "I've been tested the last few months - I've lost my big brother, my father, my mother and now I'm fighting against these disgusting lies. But please know I will not break and I will NEVER back down," he wrote in part. "I've never let anyone on the streets extort me, so how would I ever let a crooked attorney and a coward ex-hype man extort me?? I'm from the Bronx!"