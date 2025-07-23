Fat Joe Says Doctors Can’t Stop Him From Drinking 40 Diet Sodas Per Day

Apr 30, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Fat Joe arrives at the White House Correspondents√ï Association annual dinner at the Washington Hilton. Jack Gruber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Fat Joe, he won't let anything get in between him and his Diet Pepsi, including health concerns.

Everyone has their vices, but evidently, some people's are far worse than others'. During a recent episode of Joe and Jada, for example, Fat Joe admitted that he has a serious addiction to Diet Pepsi. According to him, he can easily down between 30 and 40 of them per day. “I’m not a doctor, I don’t give a f*ck. I drink too many Diet Pepsis,” he said. “Very, very much I got a problem. 30 to 40 a day."

It doesn't look like he'll be letting anything get in between him and the soft drink either. According to him, he wouldn't stop drinking Diet Pepsi even if a doctor told him he needed to for health reasons.

“Let me tell you something: If I went to the doctor, God forbid, and they told me, ‘Yo, you have a problem due to Diet Pepsi.’ I gotta take the sh*t on the chin," he explained, per No Jumper. "I gotta be like, ‘I knew I was doing too much with them Diet Pepsis.'”

“They’re not stopping me,” he added. “I was in jail with a thousand Diet Pepsis.”

Fat Joe Lawsuit

Diet Pepsi addiction is far from the only issue Fat Joe is dealing with these days, however. He's also currently in the midst of a legal battle with his former hypeman Terrance "T.A." Dixon. Dixon hit him with a $20 million lawsuit last month, alleging that he witnessed him taking part in various illegal activities. Allegedly, this included having sexual relations with minors, financial fraud, and more.

Fat Joe has since denied the allegations in a passionate social media post. "I've been tested the last few months - I've lost my big brother, my father, my mother and now I'm fighting against these disgusting lies. But please know I will not break and I will NEVER back down," it read in part. "I've never let anyone on the streets extort me, so how would I ever let a crooked attorney and a coward ex-hype man extort me?? I'm from the Bronx!"

