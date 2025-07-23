Everyone has their vices, but evidently, some people's are far worse than others'. During a recent episode of Joe and Jada, for example, Fat Joe admitted that he has a serious addiction to Diet Pepsi. According to him, he can easily down between 30 and 40 of them per day. “I’m not a doctor, I don’t give a f*ck. I drink too many Diet Pepsis,” he said. “Very, very much I got a problem. 30 to 40 a day."

It doesn't look like he'll be letting anything get in between him and the soft drink either. According to him, he wouldn't stop drinking Diet Pepsi even if a doctor told him he needed to for health reasons.

“Let me tell you something: If I went to the doctor, God forbid, and they told me, ‘Yo, you have a problem due to Diet Pepsi.’ I gotta take the sh*t on the chin," he explained, per No Jumper. "I gotta be like, ‘I knew I was doing too much with them Diet Pepsis.'”

“They’re not stopping me,” he added. “I was in jail with a thousand Diet Pepsis.”

Fat Joe Lawsuit

Diet Pepsi addiction is far from the only issue Fat Joe is dealing with these days, however. He's also currently in the midst of a legal battle with his former hypeman Terrance "T.A." Dixon. Dixon hit him with a $20 million lawsuit last month, alleging that he witnessed him taking part in various illegal activities. Allegedly, this included having sexual relations with minors, financial fraud, and more.