Tyrone Blackburn’s Request To Fix AI-Generated Errors In Fat Joe Lawsuit Denied

BY Caroline Fisher 101 Views
Apr 30, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Fat Joe arrives at the White House Correspondents√ï Association annual dinner at the Washington Hilton. Jack Gruber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fat Joe is being sued by his former hype-man Terrance "T.A." Dixon, who alleges that he saw him take part in various illegal activities.

This June, Fat Joe was hit with a lawsuit by his former hype-man Terrance "T.A." Dixon. In it, Dixon alleges that he personally witnessed him take part in various illegal activities, including financial fraud and sleeping with minors. He even alleges that the Terror Squad member used money that was owed to him to pay down his debt.

Fat Joe denies these allegations, and earlier this week, his legal team filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. In the motion, they also accuse Dixon's lawyer Tyrone Blackburn of using artificial intelligence to construct his legal citations, alleging that his filing is full of “misrepresentations and fabrications of legal authority."

Now, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that Blackburn asked U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon for permission to submit a corrected version of the filing. According to him, he discovered “a number of inadvertent citation inaccuracies” in the filing and believes the corrections are necessary “for clarity and accuracy in the record.”

Fat Joe Lawsuit
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Fat Joe performs before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Vincent Carchietta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The judge denied his request, deciding that Blackburn must address the inaccuracies in his reply brief instead. In June, Fat Joe took to social media to address the lawsuit, proclaiming his innocence.

"I've been tested the last few months - I've lost my big brother, my father, my mother and now I'm fighting against these disgusting lies," he began. "But please know I will not break and I will NEVER back down. I've had individuals in my circle take my love and kindness for weakness. But how many times must we forgive them? I've had people steal from me, grow jealous of me, lie on me. Through it all, me and my family are the ones stuck dealing with the consequences of their bad decisions."

