6ix9ine Goes Off On "B*tch" Fat Joe After "Rat Leader" Diss

BY Caroline Fisher 241 Views
6ix9ine Goes Off On Fat Joe Hip Hop News
According to 6ix9ine, Fat Joe is the "cap leader," and even his co-host Jadakiss doesn't always believe him.

6ix9ine and Fat Joe have been at odds for years now, and recently, the Terror Squad boss brought up the rainbow-haired rapper's infamous snitching allegations. Evidently, he didn't appreciate this in the slightest, and fired back with full force during an appearance on The Danza Project.

"Fat Joe is a b*tch," he declared. "If I crowned myself the 'rat leader,' he crowned himself as the cap leader. He didn't rob no 50 n****s at no gym. I'm not gonna lie, bro. [...] Fat Joe, you're a b*tch. You're captain of the cap, like even your co-host Jadakiss don't believe you."

"N****s don't like the truth so y'all make jokes to distract n****s," he continued. "We know this n***a lying, right? [...] If Fat Joe is not lying, the next person on The Danza Project, bring Big Pun's son. Bring Big Pun's son on The Danza Project."

Read More: 6ix9ine Claims Lil Tjay Is Banned From Chipotle & Almost Died Over A Burrito

6ix9ine & Jim Jones Beef

Fat Joe is far from the only person 6ix9ine has put on blast recently, however. During an appearance on the One Night With Steiny podcast last month, he also called out Jim Jones for how he treated Mel Murda when he got released from prison.

"One of the grandfathers of Nine Trey Bloods just came home, Mel Murda," he said at the time. "A grandfather, a high-ranking Blood member, came home early [...] Mel Murda came home, and [Jones] met him at a train station with no money, no chain. He gave him a little a** chain like two days later. He met him at a train station, he made him take the Metro North. [...] He didn't even pick him up at the prison, he made him take a train with that big garbage bag that they give you when you get released from prison."

"This is why it don't matter to be real," he continued. "When you're real and you take your time, your homies pick you up and make you take the train. [...] Ain't no rewards."

Read More: 6ix9ine Speaks Candidly About Getting Kidnapped By The Nine Trey Bloods

