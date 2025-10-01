6ix9ine Speaks Candidly About Getting Kidnapped By The Nine Trey Bloods

6ix9ine is looking back at the day in which his career took a wild turn. In a lengthy, candid interview with VladTV, the controversial rapper recalled the night in which he was kidnapped. For those who may not remember, the Bushwick native was also pistol whipped and robbed by members of his own gang in July 2018.

He was a part of the Nine Trey Bloods and they wound up turning on him shortly after shooting a music video. As 6ix9ine shares, he was putting the finishing touches on his visual for "FEFE" and heading back to Park Slope.

He was being driven back by an informant in the wee hours of the morning when their vehicle was bumped. Moments later, as the OnStar video shows below, Nine Trey Bloods forced him out of the car. He recalls that he thought his life was "over" after noticing who his assailants were.

6ix9ine says that gang was pretty much over with at this point and split into "three different units." The "GUMMO" artist says they "didn't know how to share" the wealth and success they were seeing off of his music. He lumped Kifano "Shotti" Jordan into that, claiming that they began fighting amongst each other.

It was revealed during the heat of this case that the gang members didn't really hold him in high regard.

6ix9ine 2018 Kidnapping

But as 6ix9ine states in this clip, he says that wasn't using them but rather was lifting them up. As for the rest of the kidnapping, the MC states that no one, including Anthony "Harv" Ellison, who was sentenced to 24 years for kidnapping, racketeering, and assault, weren't wearing masks.

The kidnappers eventually take him back to his house to steal his hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry. He shares that the mother to his daughter, Sarah Molina, helped give the gang members the items.