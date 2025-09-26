6ix9ine and Jim Jones have a history of not getting along, and recently, the "GUMMO" performer decided to reignite the feud. During an appearance on the One Night With Steiny podcast with Charleston White this week, he took a few shots at the Bronx artist, as well as his associate Jamel "Mel Murda" Jones.

Mel Murda, otherwise known as Mel Matrix, got out of prison last month after spending roughly six years behind bars. He was arrested back in 2018 alongside 6ix9ine and various other alleged Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods for RICO charges. The rainbow-haired rapper famously cooperated with authorities during the trial.

"One of the grandfathers of Nine Trey Bloods just came home, Mel Murda," 6ix9ine began. "A grandfather, a high-ranking Blood member, came home early [...] Mel Murda came home, and [Jones] met him at a train station with no money, no chain. He gave him a little a** chain like two days later. He met him at a train station, he made him take the Metro North. [...] He didn't even pick him up at the prison, he made him take a train with that big garbage bag that they give you when you get released from prison."

Read More: 6ix9ine Admits To Violating Probation After Hitting Man Over Snitching Claims

6ix9ine Legal Issues

"This is why it don't matter to be real. When you're real and you take your time, your homies pick you up and make you take the train," he continued. "Ain't no rewards." 6ix9ine went on to urge Mel Murda to reveal how much money is in his bank account, suggesting that he wasn't properly rewarded for his sacrifices.

6ix9ine's latest claims arrive amid his own legal issues. Earlier this week, he admitted to violating probation for a third time. Allegedly, he hit a man for calling him a snitch. “Me and another individual hit a person and it was wrong,” he told the judge.